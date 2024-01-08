NBT Bank N A NY Sells 960 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

