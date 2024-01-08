NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,685 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.83% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

