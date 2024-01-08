NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 262,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IR. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

