Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.