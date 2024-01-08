NBT Bank N A NY Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.