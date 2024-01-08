Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 30,903 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
