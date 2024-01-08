American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 280.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $187.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.