Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.