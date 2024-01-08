NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

