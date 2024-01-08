Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

