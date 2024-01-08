Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFIS opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

