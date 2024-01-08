Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Increased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after buying an additional 2,556,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter.

DISV opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

