Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

