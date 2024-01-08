Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Holdings Lifted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 534,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.95 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

