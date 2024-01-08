Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

