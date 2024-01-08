Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $782.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.82.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

