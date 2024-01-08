Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

