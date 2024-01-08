Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $270.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.