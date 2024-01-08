Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $17.70 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

ABT stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.