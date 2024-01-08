Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

