Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,377 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SMG opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.