RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $201.28 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

