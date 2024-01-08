Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 120 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TROW stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

