Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $134.05 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

