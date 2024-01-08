Threshold Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $331.73 million and $255.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,991.98 or 0.99936152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010421 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00182995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03091138 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $119,465,601.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.