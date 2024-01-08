dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and $2,596.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00145417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,787 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99130927 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,431.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.