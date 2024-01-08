MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.58 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $376.81 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $82.39 or 0.00182995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,991.98 or 0.99936152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003517 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 74.85314373 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $24,555,379.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

