Streakk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,414.58 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $315,884.59 and $13,414.58 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0319278 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14,336.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

