Quantum One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.18 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and $30.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,991.98 or 0.99936152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010421 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00182995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.