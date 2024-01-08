Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $272.50 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,267.31 or 0.05036156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $272.50 billion and approximately $10.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00076076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,189 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.