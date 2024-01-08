Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

