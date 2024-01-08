Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.52 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

