Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,751 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $882.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $833.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.95. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $924.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

