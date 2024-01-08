Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,642 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of KLA worth $106,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $544.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.52. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

