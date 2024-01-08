Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $118,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $778,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

