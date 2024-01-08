Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $108,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

