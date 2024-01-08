Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $148.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $148,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $221.62 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

