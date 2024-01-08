Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $107.38 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $107.38 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 115,598,044.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.8755083 USD and is down -10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,166,885.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

