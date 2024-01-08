Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.98 or 0.00028865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and $280.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00075836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,797,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,980,477 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

