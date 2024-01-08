Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $104.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00075836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.46195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07398048 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $86,759,090.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

