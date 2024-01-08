CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0040

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $312,648.77 and approximately $4.51 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,959.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00145399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00530625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00338514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00167595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

