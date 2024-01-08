inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $132.76 million and $144,017.70 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,973.88 or 1.00030993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011024 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00481454 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $237,017.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

