Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 164,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AIRR opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

