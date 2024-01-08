Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,069 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

