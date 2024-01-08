Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 345.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

