Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 835 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $523.07 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average is $502.22.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

