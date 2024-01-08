175,897 Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF makes up about 3.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.15% of Hartford Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $4,342,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 269.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $914,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HSRT opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

