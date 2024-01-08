Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes Position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 3.95% of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIME. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

TIME stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

About Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

