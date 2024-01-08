Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $581.40 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $581.40 million and approximately $74.09 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,332,980 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

