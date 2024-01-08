ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

